Trayce Thompson tried to rob a homer and ended up stuck in the fence

We often see baseball videos — typically bloopers — posted to social media with the caption: This play is symbolic of the terrible season being had by the team being represented.

Never has that phrase been more true than when attached to this play by Chicago White Sox right fielder Trayce Thompson.

The brother of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gave it all he had while trying to chase down Nick Castellanos’ long fly ball. Let’s be honest here. Effort hasn’t been an issue for the White Sox. An overall lack of talent has been, so it wasn’t surprising to see Thompson go all out.

When Thompson eventually ran out of real estate, he tried to go above and beyond by climbing the chain link fence that lines a portion of the outfield wall at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

And it was there he stayed as Castellanos’ ball sailed over the wall for a Detroit Tigers three-run homer, because on Thompson’s climb his right cleat got stuck in the fence and left him hanging.

White Sox right fielder Trayce Thompson got stuck in the fence while trying to rob a home run. (MLB.TV)

That’s… unfortunate.

The good news is Thompson wasn’t stuck for long. Center fielder Adam Engel provided the assist to help get both his feet back on the ground. The bad news, of course, is this image truly captures how the White Sox season is going.

Saturday’s 7-5 loss to Detroit dropped them to 24-45, which is the third worst record in MLB. That’s not exactly a surprise given the White Sox long term rebuilding plan, but moments like Saturday’s are a reminder of how far they have to…. wait for it…. climb to get back in contention.

