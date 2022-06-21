Trayce Thompson traded to Los Angeles Dodgers hours after Klay's parade

Trayce Thompson traded to Dodgers hours after Klay's parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson has rooted for his brother, Trayce, no matter where he has gone in his MLB journey. Now, his rooting interest just got a little awkward.

Trayce was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a transaction that went official just hours after Klay celebrated his fourth NBA championship during the Golden State Warriors parade on Monday.

Klay has shown off Bay Area baseball allegiances since joining the Dubs, attending Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants games. He even wore a captain hat from Giants first baseman Brandon Belt during the parade after losing his Warriors championship cap while boating to the event.

This isn’t the first time Trayce has switched teams, nor is it the first time he’s worn Dodger blue.

The 31-year-old outfielder made his big league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015. He then played 107 games for the Dodgers across the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played three games with the A’s in 2018 before being dealt to the Chicago White Sox midseason. After a two-year hiatus from the majors, Trayce played 16 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2021.

The Dodgers will be Trayce’s third MLB team this season. He started the year with the San Diego Padres before landing with the Tigers. With Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib, the Dodgers decided to bring in some outfield insurance.

For his career, Trayce is a .205 hitter with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs in 223 games.

Klay will have a chance to boat over and watch Trayce in the Bay when the Dodgers and Giants begin a four-game set at Oracle Park starting Aug. 1.