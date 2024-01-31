Trayce Jackson-Davis skies for the big oop
Trayce Jackson-Davis skies for the big oop, 01/30/2024
Trayce Jackson-Davis skies for the big oop, 01/30/2024
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
With the real-life NBA trade deadline percolating, it's a good time to acquire or send out any of these players in your fantasy basketball league.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
If the Ravens had known coming into the game that they would hold the Chiefs to 17 points and zero in the second half, they probably would've felt good about their chances to win.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
The two QBs were dealing early in Sunday's game.
The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.