Trayce Jackson-Davis skies for the big oop, 04/05/2024
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Dawn Staley's program. Instead, the Gamecocks are undefeated, and this might be her best team yet.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.