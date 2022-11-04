Trayce Jackson-Davis shows no sign of rust, IU's freshmen impress again in exhibition win

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana cruised to its second easy exhibition win, obliterating St. Francis 104-59 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night, making the most of their last tune-up before the season opener Monday against Morehead State.

Here are three reasons it happened.

Exhibitions takeaways: The freshmen look really good, intriguing depth and 3-point hope

Insider:IU's second unit looks as good as advertised... maybe better.

Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated in his return

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the exhibition opener against Marian with an injured right hand and he was still wearing a wrap on it Thursday, but he didn't have any trouble getting his shot in the halfcourt or finishing in transition.

In 13 first-half minutes, he scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. In the second half he scored eight points in eight minutes and finished with 19 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting.

Jackson-Davis was just part of the reason the Hoosiers overwhelmed St. Francis around the rim. Indiana made 17-of-26 layups and 12 dunks for 64 total points in the paint.

IU's freshmen were excellent again

IU freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Malik Reneau continue to play as if they've been in Bloomington much longer than they have. The top-ranked recruits and former Montverde Academy teammates combined for 30 points Thursday on 13-of-16 shooting. after combining for 25 points in the first exhibition against Marian.

Hood-Schifino again dazzled with the ball in his hand, finishing a layup after a spectacular behind-the-back move in the first half. He got four of his points on layups, but he also showed the long-range accuracy he didn't have in the first game, knocking down a pair of first-half 3-pointers and finishing 3 of 3 from beyond the arc for 15 total points. He also posted five assists against just one turnover.

Story continues

More:Malik Reneau gives IU a big man for the modern game and potential star of the future

Meanwhile, St. Francis had no answer for the 6-9 Reneau in the post, their double-teams doing nothing to take him off his game. He finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and also dished out four assists, taking advantage of the collapsing defense.

In addition, former Lawrence North star CJ Gunn again showed that he might be one of the Hoosiers' most confident outside shooters making 3-of 7-field goals including 1-of-4 3s after knocking down a pair of 3-pointers against Marian.

Indiana's defensive clampdown

St. Francis actually got Indiana scrambled in the game's opening minutes, but when the Hoosiers turned up the defensive pressure, the Cougars truly collapsed. St. Francis made five of its first nine field goal attempts, but then hit just one if its next eight and just five of its last 28 in the first half. The Hoosiers turned an 11-11 tie into a 53-24 halftime lead, turning five St. Francis turnovers into nine points and turning St. Francis misses into fast-breaks with 14 first-half fast-break points.

In the second half, St. Francis made seven of its first nine shots but then missed six straight and finished 12 of 31 from the field in the period, 22 of 68 in the game. The Cougars averaged .787 points per possession to Indiana's 1.465.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. St. Francis exhibition: TJD, freshmen shine