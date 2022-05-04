What Travon Walker’s upside means — and where he needs to improve

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, one of the primary questions was whether the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to take the “sure thing” in Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, or the athletic projection in Georgia multi-gap defender Travon Walker. Those who are aware of general manager Trent Baalke’s history know that he’s more than fine betting on athletic projects, and in the end, that’s what happened. The Jags turned in their card, and Walker’s name was on it.

“The first time I saw him was early October,” Baalke said of Walker after the pick was made. “From that moment on, I felt he had a lot of talent. Obviously, you don’t make the decision in the middle of October or early October. It’s a process, but he checked the boxes as we went through the process.

“This is a guy who played very consistent football all year long. This isn’t a guy who just jumped on the screen because he ran 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He played some very good football through the course of the year.”

“Playing end at the University of Georgia is very different,” Walker said at the scouting combine. “Because at University of Georgia, we play a lot of different defenses, and so therefore you can be scattered all out on the field from playing a five technique, a four I on the front, you play a three. So you’re really doing everything, to just expand your resume. And it’s really a good thing that you can do all of that, play defensive end at University of Georgia. If you can play defensive end at the University of Georgia, it means a lot.”

It was different, and for of all Georgia’s historically great defensive play, they didn’t really have one alpha pass-rusher — Georgia’s pass rush came from a combination of deployment and scheme more than the four-on-the-floor stuff that help to define edge defenders in more obvious ways. Michigan’s defense, run by current Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, is that is you want it. The Wolverines had David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson at the edges, and they were more likely to get weird in coverage. With Smart’s defense, as Walker said, you’re dealing with alternate responsibilities.

Walker and interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter tied for the team lead with 34 pressures each, per Pro Football Focus. Walker had six sacks last season; Robert Beal led the team with 6.5, and linebacker Nakobe Dean was the only other player on that defense with more than six sacks (6.0). Dean and fellow linebacker Channing Tindall (26 pressures in 2021, exactly as many as Devonte Wyatt, who the Packers took with the 28th pick. So, it wasn’t one or two guys getting all the pressures, and everyone else taking a back seat. In Kirby Smart’s defense, everybody gets to drive for a little while.

Last season, Hutchinson had 72 pressures, and Ojabo had 42. It’s a different deal, and a different set of defenses. But now, we’re dealing with a first-overall pick who had a total of 60 pressures over three collegiate seasons.

This would seem to be an epic reach.

Where the Jaguars “reached,” if they did, was on Walker’s athletic potential. Walker participated in every Combine drill except the bench press, and the results were ridiculous. When you have a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive lineman who runs a 4.51 40-yard dash and a three-cone drill time of 6.89 seconds (which would be pretty good for a receiver or cornerback), that was going to get people sitting up and taking notice.

But still, there are those pesky pressure stats.

“There are a lot of things that go into production,” Baalke said of that issue. “It’s not at the end of the day just how many sacks they tally or how many pressures they have. There’s a run element to the game, too. There are a lot of ways to look at production. We feel very comfortable about his production run and pass with a lot of upside.”

Walker was asked to do a lot of things that mitigate the alleged lack of production. He also needs work in certain areas, so it’s time to see where the first-overall pick fits in an NFL defense.

Crashing and containing.

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia often asked their interior defenders to flip gaps right after the snap, crossing the faces of their blockers, as opposed to trying to shoot through their closest gaps right away. This caused a lot more overall disruption to an offensive line, and allowed linemen to contain an area while other defenders blitzed, but it didn’t always put those players in the best positions to get to the quarterback. This fire zone concept is one example.

That Walker was able to do so anyway is a testament to his combination of power, lateral agility, and speed to the pocket.

These are two instances in which Walker was able to disrupt outside of “traditional” roles in which he would be directed to pin his ears back from the edge, or inside on a stunt. So, when we talk about Walker’s production, we have to understand the schematic context before we go around calling him some sort of potential bust.

Traits to production.

(Syndication: Arizona Republic)

So, when you have a player with athletic traits like this, you want to see those traits turned into production. Walker has such plays in his resume.

This sack against Michigan has three Wolverine hats on Walker at one point, and he somehow wriggled out of it to take the quarterback down when the quarterback was running away from him. Yikes. Walker taking Mr. Quarterback down with one big paw at the end was the denouement.

Positional versatility.

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Where Walker wins in ways that Hutchinson doesn’t — and might not be able to at the next level — is as a multi-gap disruptor. Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Walker lined up 11 times in the A-gap (either over center or between the center and the guard), 105 times in the B-gap (over the guard or between the guard and tackle), 97 times over the tackle, and 366 times on the edge. That’s great in the abstract, especially in today’s NFL, but you want to see a guy winning from all of those gaps if you’re putting him there. Kirby Smart isn’t exactly stupid when it comes to defense — if he was putting Walker in all those places, Walker was going to have to succeed.

If you want to see Walker on the edge, beating Alabama left tackle Evan Neal, who was taken seventh overall by the Giants… well, we do have that for you. Here, Walker turns on the power, moves to dislodge from Neal, and closes to the quarterback.

Finally, do you think that new Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell would find it useful to have a player of Walker’s athletic potential spying mobile quarterbacks from a nose shade look? Mobile quarterbacks might not know what to do with that.

Where Walker still needs work.

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

There’s an entirely legitimate argument to be made that Walker benefited to an insane degree by the fact that he was surrounded with generational first-round defensive talent all around him. How do you sort that out? Look at the plays where Walker was double-teamed, and see how he reacted. Against Alabama, he did not display the techniques required to knife through the double. This is where the relative lack of advanced technique shows up. and if it shows up in college, it will surely show up in the NFL. This a coaching matter, not a fatal flaw, but it does bear notice.

Walker really isn’t an edge bender per se — at least, not at this point in his career. He’ll need to work on that before he’s able to do more than fight the NFL’s best left tackles to more than a draw. Because as great as Walker looked on that one rep against Evan Neal, there’s also this.

Putting the pieces together.

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

“Those are the conversations Mike and I have had,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Caldwell was hired to run Jacksonville’s defense. “We want to maintain the aggressiveness. We want to be able to put our players in position to make plays and present a picture to the offense where maybe you don’t know where a blitz is coming from.

“It takes players, too. We understand that. I’m excited for him.”

Well. Caldwell has the players. Jacksonville also traded up to the 27th pick in the first round to select Utah linebacker/edge-rusher Devin Lloyd, who might have been the Pac-12’s best player in 2021. Caldwell and his staff can line Lloyd up as an off-ball run defender and pass defender, and move him down to the front to provide edge pressure. When Lloyd and Josh Allen are moving in from the edge, imagine packages in which Walker then kicks inside. You could see a lot of that, as Jacksonville’s interior defensive line isn’t anything to write home about just yet.

Also imagine packages in which Jacksonville’s suddenly-talented group of linebackers (Lloyd, third-round pick Chad Muma from Wyoming, and free-agent stud Foyesade Oluokun) moving around and creating offensive disruption through scheme. Caldwell was Tampa Bay’s inside linebackers coach from 2019 through 2021, so one imagines he picked up a few things from Todd Bowles on how to mess people up with different fronts and blitzes. Last season, the Jaguars blitzed on 31.5% of their snaps, and had a pressure rate of 24.2%. The Buccaneers blitzed on a league-high 40.8% of their snaps, and had a pressure rate of 28.6%.

When you look at the whole picture, it becomes easier to see why Baalke and his staff were so eager to bet on what Travon Walker already is, and may become over time. And as always, it’s crucial to watch a player and understand what he’s asked to do before you start speculating about his bust potential. Travon Walker isn’t a perfect player — there is no such thing — but there are clear and obvious paths to his NFL success.

