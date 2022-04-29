Travon Walker selected No. 1 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Jaguars pick Travon Walker at No. 1 overall in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The pick is in.

Travon Walker is officially headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected No. 1 overall in Thursday’s draft.

The Georgia defensive end was once a longshot to be picked at No. 1, but a late push from general manager Trent Baalke sealed his fate. Walker (6-foot-5, 272 pounds) is the first non-quarterback to be selected atop the draft since Myles Garrett went to the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

In 29 career games at Georgia, Walker totaled 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. The Bulldogs won the 2021 national championship with help from Walker and a dominant defense.

After drafting QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall last year, the Jaguars pivoted to defense with this selection. The team splurged in free agency, signing WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones, TE Evan Engram, OG Brandon Scherff, LB Foye Oluokun, DT Foley Fatukasi and CB Darious Williams, among others.

The Jaguars still have 11 picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft after picking Walker first overall. They will open Day 2 of the draft with the first pick of the second round, followed by two picks in the third round. Jacksonville also has one pick in the fourth and fifth rounds, four picks in the sixth round and two picks in the seventh round.

With the roster changes and a new coaching staff led by Doug Pederson, Jacksonville is hoping to quickly improve on its 3-14 season.