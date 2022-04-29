Travon Walker selected by Jacksonville Jaguars with No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL draft

Travon Walker's rapid ascent in the 2022 NFL draft took him all the way to the top overall spot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday selected Walker, the Georgia defensive end, with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round.

The Jaguars, selecting at the top of the draft for the second consecutive year after taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021, had been deciding among four players as of last week, general manager Trent Baalke said. But the team's move Wednesday to sign franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson to a three-year extension signified that the Jaguars were likely in the market for a pass rusher.

Throughout much of the pre-draft process, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had been the presumptive front-runner to be the first player selected. Last week, however, Walker became the widespread betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

The Jaguars, however, didn't publicly tip their hand until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the selection in Las Vegas.

Walker maintained last week that he did not know where he would land in the draft, telling USA TODAY Sports, "I wish I knew."

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: Updates, analysis on every pick in the first round

WALKER: Georgia D could win at least seven Super Bowls

NFL DRAFT RANKINGS: Where does Travon Walker rank among top 50 prospects?

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) reacts with linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after a sack against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travon Walker is Jaguars' choice with No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL draft