Travon Walker promises “plenty more to come” after sack in Hall of Fame Game

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, didn’t take long to make his presence felt in his preseason debut.

Walker had a first-quarter sack against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game, and afterward he promised he’d be making that kind of impact for a long time.

“I hadn’t hit an opponent in a while,” Walker said. “It was definitely an exciting feeling. It was my first one, but plenty more to come.”

It may only be preseason, but Walker was thrilled to be out there.

“It was exciting to be out there on an actual NFL roster, playing for an NFL team against other NFL players,” Walker said.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson liked what he saw of Walker.

“I thought he was good. I think I saw, felt, could see his length, his athleticism, his power. He’s going to be a good player,” Pederson said.

The Jaguars haven’t had many reasons for optimism in recent years, but Walker provides one.

