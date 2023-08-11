Travon Walker: I’m definitely more comfortable with my hand in the dirt

During an underwhelming rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker spent 646 snaps standing in a two-point stance at outside linebacker. By comparison, his hand was down on the ground in a three-point stance for 125 snaps.

It was a ratio that earned the Jaguars criticism, as Walker spent much of his collegiate career at Georgia wreaking havoc as a defensive lineman.

“I am definitely more comfortable with my hand in the dirt because that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life,” Walker admitted to reporters at training camp Thursday. “Once I was in that position and put my hand in the dirt, at that moment, I shot in, and it was on me at that point.”

However, it doesn’t look like much change is coming in 2023. Jacksonville is woefully thin at outside linebacker and will likely need to rely heavily on the duo of Walker and Josh Allen at the position.

If — and it’s a big if — the Jaguars can get meaningful snaps out of K’Lavon Chaisson or rookie fifth-rounder Yasir Abdullah, that could free up Walker to move around. That’d probably be a wise move for defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell who’s still trying to get the most out of the Jaguars’ biggest investment of 2022.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire