Travon Walker jumps into top-five as four Bulldogs go in first round of NFL mock draft

In his second 2022 NFL mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round — all on the defensive side of the ball.

With the Super Bowl behind us and the draft order completely set, Jeremiah sees UGA joining Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006) as the only schools to ever produce four defensive first round picks in the same draft.

In addition to defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt seeing a recent surge on draft boards, fellow d-lineman Travon Walker received a spike in his draft position in Jeremiah’s mock draft.

Here’s a look at where Jeremiah has former Bulldogs going in his most recent mock.

No. 5, New York Giants: Georgia edge Travon Walker

Via Jeremiah:

Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense.

Walker would join fellow UGA pass rushers Azeez Ojulari and Lorenzo Carter, linebacker Tae Crowder, safety JR Reed, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and quarterback Jake Fromm in New York.

No. 16, Philadelphia Eagles (via Colts): Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Via Jeremiah:

Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl.

Wyatt would be the only former Bulldog on the Eagles, pending free agency and the rest of the draft.

No. 24, Dallas Cowboys: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Via Jeremiah:

Dean would be the perfect middle linebacker for the Cowboys. He can direct traffic, provide leadership and free up Micah Parsons to be used as a pass rusher.

Dean would be the only former Bulldog on the Cowboys, pending free agency and the rest of the draft.

No. 32, Detroit Lions: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Via Jeremiah:

The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.

Davis would join former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in Detroit.

Ex-UGA OLB Jermaine Johnson (FSU) goes No. 9 to the Denver Broncos

Via Jeremiah:

Johnson continues to check every box. He followed up a productive fall with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. Denver could draft a QB but there are veteran options available.

