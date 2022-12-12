Travon Walker got an MRI on his injured ankle Monday

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker got an MRI on his injured ankle, according to coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson said Monday afternoon that he hadn’t yet received the results of the test, so he didn’t have an update on Walker. The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft exited the Jaguars’ 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans in the second half and was ruled questionable to return.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Walker wasn’t wearing a boot on his ankle when he left the locker room after the game Sunday.

Walker, who turns 22 this week, began his season with a sack and an interception in his regular season debut, but he’s had a mostly quiet rookie year. Against the Titans, he had one of the best performances of the season, recording a strip sack early in the game that set up the Jaguars’ first touchdown of the day.

Through 13 games, Walker has 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire