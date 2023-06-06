Travon Walker: ‘Everything is slowed down’ in 2nd NFL season

Travon Walker didn’t quite burst on to the scene as a rookie like the Jacksonville Jaguars dreamed. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft finished his first season with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss, a mediocre production that paled in comparison. to No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions.

With his first full offseason under his belt, Walker is now feeling confident that he’s ready to show more in his second NFL second.

“Coming into year two, everything just slowed down for me,” Walker said in an interview with Hays Carlyon of 1010XL. “I know the playbook, now it’s just taking in the game plan during the week and just continuing to grow every week in and week out, and not making the same mistakes from a mental standpoint.

“Last year, you could tell a little bit I was a little jittery, false stepping too much — just little small things that cut off like a few seconds off my rush that instead of a pressure I could’ve had a sack. It’s just small, little details that’s not too hard to correct, just got to be more consistent.”

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with 35 sacks, 26th most in the NFl. Despite the clear deficiency on the roster, Jacksonville didn’t do much to address the problem and are instead relying on Walker and other young players to quickly develop into productive players.

Despite his lackluster sack numbers, Walker was credited with 36 quarterbacks pressures by Pro Football Focus. That was third most on the team behind Josh Allen and Arden Key.

