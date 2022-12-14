Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker made a splash play last Sunday, strip-sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a key turnover.

But he may not be available for Jacksonville’s next contest, as the club tries to start making an unlikely playoff push.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Walker is day-to-day with a high-ankle injury.

Walker played just 51 percent of the defensive snaps in the victory over Tennessee, well under his average of 79 percent. We’ll see how he progresses through the week, but a high-ankle injury usually sidelines a player for a significant time.

The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft, Walker has recorded 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits., a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Travon Walker day-to-day with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk