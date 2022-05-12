The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has agreed to his first professional contract.

According to multiple reports. defensive end Travon Walker and the Jaguars have reached agreement on a deal. It will be a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season for Walker.

The deal will be for a fully guaranteed $37.4 million with a $24.4 million signing bonus.

Walker was expected to go early in the draft after the end of the college football season, but he wasn’t expected to be the top pick until shortly before the festivities got underway last month. That’s because the Jaguars believe that his ceiling is far higher than his college production — 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks while at Georgia — would suggest.

Now that has contract has been settled, Walker can direct all of his attention toward proving the Jaguars right on that front.

Travon Walker agrees to contract with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk