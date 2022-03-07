Travon Walker 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Travon Walker treated art at podium 2022

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: Georgia DE Travon Walker...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 275 pounds

- 40-time: 4.94 (high school)

- Vertical: 28.1 inches (high school)

- Stats (29 career games): 9.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 61 combined tackles, one forced fumble, three passes defended



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Walker is a big, rugged run-stopper with the playing style and body type to play 3-4 end. He consistently outreaches blockers and takes control at the point of attack, and sets firm edges despite playing with limited knee-bend. He plays with violent hands, sluggish feet and all-day aggressiveness.

The Draft Network: Walker is an exciting defensive lineman who offers rare athleticism and versatility along the defensive front ... Walker has outstanding size and length for the position and pairs those attributes together with rare athleticism.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Why Walker makes sense for the Jets

The Jets will be getting Carl Lawson back this year, but he's coming off an ACL tear that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season. Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers were highlights on the line, but that's your interior.

Gang Green still needs prominent edge rushers, and Walker could be someone who makes himself worth a top 10 pick.

The motor on him is undeniable. Just watch the national championship to see him running all over the field to disrupt Bryce Young on Alabama. He's relentless in his pursuit, though he can be more technical to become more efficient.

But Robert Saleh would likely adore someone like Walker, a player with a chip on his shoulder who doesn't let up until the final whistle.

Why Walker Makes Sense For Giants

Joe Schoen is well aware of the Giants' edge rushing problem, so many expect him to get someone in this draft. Could Walker be the guy? NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah mocked Walker to Big Blue, and the Combine could explain why.

The Giants also have a former teammate already on the roster, who just so happened to be a standout in 2021: Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants have gone heavy with Georgia edge rushers recently -- Lorenzo Carter stand up -- so who's to say it won't happen again? I think DC Wink Martindale would love someone with Walker's ferocity in his blitz-heavy scheme who can get even better if he works on things other than his speed and power at the point of attack.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Chris Wormley

