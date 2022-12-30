Why Eyabi Okie’s Michigan football CFP experience is different than Alabama
This dude is impressive and has the right mindset! #GoBlue
Mimi Bolden-Morris may be what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s.
Really good stuff from one of the best at #Michigan! #GoBlue
Vanderbilt football and the SEC could see benefits from College Football Playoff expansion.
The Ducks got a commitment from WR Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of Bo Nix who led Troy in receiving with 863 yards and 4 TD in 2022.
Warm weather vacation for Michigan? Think again: the CFP is all business | Brad Galli has more
Michigan football's Donovan Edwards has 401 yards and three TDs since taking over as the lead back and nobody inside the team walls is surprised.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) TCU's Garrett Riley seemed destined to follow his big brother into coaching when he walked on to the Texas Tech football team as a player. Michigan's Sherrone Moore's path to the profession was not quite so straight forward, but by the time he was done playing he was confident coaching was his calling. The two offensive coordinators are rising stars as they square off at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.
"Because we're Notre Dame and you ain't!"
Washington 27, Texas 20: Valero Alamo Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
The Badgers land a transfer quarterback
Bowl game rankings - how good were they? Ranked from the worst to the best, here's our review of all the bowl games.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Ohio vs Wyoming game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Friday, December 30
The Oklahoma Sooners fell short of the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. OU ends the season with a 6-7 record.
In his first season as Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables and the Sooners finish with a 6-7 record after their 35-32 loss to Florida State.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
The Blue Devils beat UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl to finish the season 9-4.
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.