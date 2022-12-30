Why Eyabi Okie’s Michigan football CFP experience is different than Alabama

The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) TCU's Garrett Riley seemed destined to follow his big brother into coaching when he walked on to the Texas Tech football team as a player. Michigan's Sherrone Moore's path to the profession was not quite so straight forward, but by the time he was done playing he was confident coaching was his calling. The two offensive coordinators are rising stars as they square off at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.