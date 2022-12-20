Travis Williams reveals stunning opinion regarding the 2020 Arkansas game

The Sam Pittman era at Arkansas got off to a sour start in 2020.

The Razorbacks had lost four straight games to Auburn and were close to snapping the frustrating streak during the opening weekend of the 2020 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Trailing Arkansas 28-27 with 0:28 seconds remaining in the game, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took a snap under center in an effort to clock the football. However, Nix fumbled the snap. Once recovered, Nix turned to his right and slammed the football into the ground. The ball was recovered by Arkansas, but an official ruled that Nix would instead be called for intentional grounding.

A few plays later, Anders Carlson kicked a 39-yard field goal to put Auburn ahead, 30-28, and to secure the win.

The official’s decision is still a hot-button topic with Razorbacks’ fans, even three season’s later. On Tuesday, a member of Auburn’s 2020 staff weighed in on the call.

travis williams, who was introduced as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator on Monday, was a guest on the “Razorback Daily” podcast from Hogs Plus.

Host Quinn Grovey brought up the game to Williams, specifically the play with Nix. Williams interjected by sharing his opinion of the controversial call.

“Now, that was a fumble,” Williams laughed.

Following the call, Williams shared details of the conversation that he had with Nix, admittedly hoping that the Tigers would keep the football.

“I was on the other sideline and I said, ‘Bo, I hope the refs mess this up because that was a fumble’.”

The show’s other host, Matt Zimmerman, recalled the moment that the play took place from his seat in the broadcast booth by saying “we were madder than heck. We were mad!”

To listen to the full podcast episode, click here.

“That was a fumble.” New @RazorbackFB DC @T_WILL4REAL is telling the TRUTH about that loss to Auburn, the Bo Nix fumble, and much more on today’s episode! 🎧 Listen: https://t.co/QoIoOhavV9

🎥 Watch on @HogsPlus pic.twitter.com/l0QAQRIVEg — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) December 20, 2022

List

Auburn commits announce early signing period plans

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire