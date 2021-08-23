Travis Shaw hits walk-off grand slam for Red Sox over Rangers

Shaw swats walk-off grand slam for Sox vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Travis Shaw knows how to make a grand re-entrance.

Playing in just his third game back with the Boston Red Sox after the team claimed him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month, Shaw launched a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 11th inning at Fenway Park Monday afternoon to give his new team a much-needed victory over the lowly Texas Rangers.

THE MAYOR CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/VKaOfH9OTP — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2021

It was Shaw's first hit back in a Red Sox uniform after beginning his second stint 0 for 4.

The 423-foot homer to right field, which plated Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vazquez and Alex Verdugo, was the first round tripper for Shaw in Boston since Sept. 7, 2016 in a game against the San Diego Padres.

Shaw's blast helped the Sox win the three-game set with the dreadful Rangers, who fell to 43-81. Boston (71-55) remains 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays and two games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East, but a half game up on the Oakland A's in the race for the second and final wild-card spot.