Travis Roland leads Mainland to 2nd state title two decades after first | Football notebook

Travis Roland leads Mainland to 2nd state title two decades after first

TALLAHASSEE — Travis Roland made a postgame vow.

After answering questions in front of television cameras, he was more than happy to talk with another gaggle of reporters approaching him. But he needed a moment. He had something to do first.

“Can I please go hug my teammates?” he asked. “I’ll be back. I promise!”

Then, he sprinted from the field and jumped into the stands at Bragg Memorial Stadium where his Mainland Buccaneer teammates from 20 years ago welcomed him with smiles and embraces.

Mainland coach Travis Roland (bottom) celebrates with teammates from the 2003 Bucs' squad, the last to win a football state championship before doing it again on Thursday in a 21-19 win over St. Augustine.

Thursday was five days short of 20 years since those boys — all of them now men — won Volusia County’s first state football championship. They beat Naples 24-13 on Dec. 12, 2003, at the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Roland served as a captain on that squad.

Now, here they were, celebrating the second ring in Bucs’ history together, 21-19 over St. Augustine, almost two decades to the day after the first. Again, Roland was at the center of it.

“It’s humbling,” Roland said. “People give you so much credit when you’re the captain of a team or one of the better players with your teammates, and you get all of the credit or blame as a head coach. To get to this place now, it’s humbling because you realize how hard it is when it takes 20 more years.”

Mainland coach Travis Roland celebrates after his Bucs earned a 21-19 win over St. Augustine on Thursday in the Class 3S state championship game in Tallahassee.

Roland joined as Mainland’s head coach before the 2021 season. Last year, he piloted the Bucs to their first championship game appearance since 2003, but they fell to Lake Wales 32-30.

This fall, Mainland rushed to a 9-1 record in the regular season and won three of its first four playoff games by at least 21 points to return to the state finals.

The Yellow Jackets jumped ahead 13-0 with two special teams touchdowns in the first quarter Thursday and brought that score into intermission before the Bucs staged their comeback.

“When we came out here at halftime, I have learned to not lose my mind when things are not going my way,” Roland said. “We coached our butts off today. Kids played their butts off. It worked out.”

He dropped to his knees as Jacob Gettman’s game-winning, 23-yard field goal split the uprights.

Mainland coach Travis Roland celebrates after his Bucs earned a last-second, 21-19 win over St. Augustine in the Class 3S state championship game in Tallahassee on Thursday.

And after finishing his postgame media tour, Roland stopped for a second and showcased his hand. His 2003 championship ring adorned his right ring finger.

“Always,” he said.

Huge fourth-down conversion sets up field goal

Mainland's Marquis McCants (13) hauls in a pass on the sideline during the team's 21-19 Class 3S state championship win over St. Augustine on Thursday in Tallahassee.

Gettman’s go-ahead boot almost never happened.

One minute prior, Mainland faced a fourth-and-2 from the St. Augustine 29-yard line. That devolved to fourth-and-7 after a false start set the Bucs back five more yards.

If the Yellow Jackets' defense secured a stop, the game was over.

“When I saw them call the play, I was like, ‘Oh, I know it’s coming to me, so just make a play,’” senior receiver Marquis McCants said.

He did.

Senior quarterback DJ Murray caught the snap and immediately looked left, firing a low pass to McCants as the receiver cut toward the middle. He dove and corralled it while falling to the ground with a Yellow Jackets’ defender right behind him at the 23.

Eleven yards and a new set of downs as the clock ticked under a minute. It was Mainland’s fifth fourth-down conversion on six tries.

Murray scampered to the 5-yard line on the ensuing play. After two Rodney Hill carries for no gain, Gettman jogged on for his moment.

“I just saw they were in man coverage, trusted Marquis to get open and threw it right on the money,” Murray said.

Clock problems at Bragg Memorial Stadium?

Mainland's Myron Shafer (7) tackles St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons (6) during the Class 3S state championship game on Thursday in Tallahassee.

A fourth-quarter clock error could’ve become a major talking point if Mainland had lost.

Following a Bucs punt, St. Augustine took possession at its own 20-yard line with 5:40 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets handed running back Devonte Lyons the ball on back-to-back snaps, both 3-yard gains. But despite running only two plays, with a 40-second play clock, two minutes drained away, shaving the game time to 3:40.

Roland called a timeout and talked to the referees about it. No adjustments were made.

College coaches from Tulane, other schools watch recruits

Multiple college coaches, including representatives from Florida International, Troy and Tulane, attended Thursday’s game — all of whom scouted senior cornerback Ezaiah Shine.

Shine, a consensus three-star recruit, visited Troy unofficially last month. The converted quarterback had five tackes and helped the Bucs reach the state final with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown against Vanguard last week.

National signing day is Dec. 20.

Attendance dips from 2022 title game

The FHSAA listed an attendance of 3,600 fans Thursday. That represents a 15% drop from last year’s 3S contest, which drew 4,236 spectators at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The game between Mainland and St. Augustine took two hours and 40 minutes. The kickoff conditions were 63 degrees and sunny, but the temperature sank deep into the 50s by the final whistle.

