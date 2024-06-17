Travis Lallemand’s Journey to Propelling Crowder Baseball to One of the Best Programs in the Country

NEOSHO, MO — Crowder has cemented themselves as one of the best Division I JUCO baseball programs in the country.

And the man that has been at the helm for the last 19 years is Head Coach Travis Lallemand, who has led Crowder to the JUCO World Series five times, with each trip feeling as special as the next.

Crowder Head Baseball Coach Travis Lallemand said, “You never take it for granted. When you get to Grand Junction, there’s ten teams that get there out of the 180 junior college schools out there in Division I baseball. And you want the opportunity to go compete out there. And what better place than Grand Junction Colorado”.

One of the mindsets coach Lallemand instills in his players early on is a blue collar mentality and just showing up ready to work every day.

Lallemand said, “You have to want to be a part of that to come here. And, it’s not for everybody, but at the same time, these kids develop and we start it right from the start and there’s a lot of long days. I always tell them, there’s some tough days in the fall, but they love it here in the spring. They’ve all just came in here and embodied it and ran it to the program that we have now”.

During Coach Lallemand’s tenure, he has been able to send over 400 players to the next level (D-I, D-II, D-III) with 134 going to Division I programs.

They’ve also had 39 players drafted by the MLB. There are currently 4 Roughriders playing in the Major Leagues right now.

Lallemand said, “I enjoy it for my son. Luc loves those kids and he’s a part of the program as well. So, just to be able to to see that hard work and what they’ve done pay off for them is extremely rewarding”.

The people by Coach Lallemand’s side throughout this entire journey has been his wife, Jennifer, and their son Luc, who are and always will be his biggest supporters.

Lallemand said, “You know, a lot of things I miss and their understanding has kept me going. It’s just one of those things. Obviously, it’s emotional and just all the work that they support me is really impressive and obviously I wouldn’t be in this situation without them”.

And after all this time, there’s only one thing Coach Lallemand is the most proud of when reminiscing about his time at Crowder.

Lallemand said, “The people. Just who those kids became. And, again the baseball world is sometimes a little selfish and, just their selflessness and proud of the World Series trips and regionals. But I’m proud of the everyday stuff. And then, hanging in there with me”.

Coach Lallemand still has some more work to get done this summer as he works to get all of his sophomores signed to compete at the next level.

