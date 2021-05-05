Travis Konecny with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) With LeBron James still working himself back to full strength from a sprained right ankle, the Los Angeles Lakers found out Monday they'll be without their other point guard for more than a week. Coach Frank Vogel said James and Dennis Schroder were out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vogel said he was sitting James in the second game of a back-to-back after the four-time MVP experienced ankle soreness during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors.