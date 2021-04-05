Travis Konecny with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 04/05/2021
"It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."
Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.
Jalen Suggs took the inbounds pass and saw nothing but clear sailing. The Gonzaga freshman banked in a shot at the buzzer from near the Final Four logo for a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA on Saturday night that vaulted the Bulldogs to within one win of an undefeated season and the national title. “Stuff like this is something you dream of as a kid and that you practice on your mini-hoop,” Suggs said.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021
Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold
Anthony Davis isn't yet close to a comeback for the Lakers.
Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.
Patrick Cantlay had Fred Couples as his partner in a Monday practice round at the Masters and it paid off.
One of the newest members of the Chiefs has Kansas City roots and they played a large factor in his free agency decision.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.
Sure, the Gonzaga men are undefeated, but Baylor is peaking at the right time and has been battle-tested by playing in the Big 12 Conference.
The Baylor-Gonzaga men's title game helps make the argument that the NCAA Tournament is worth preserving despite major issues within college sports.
He was a triple-digit longshot two months ago. Now fresh off a drought-breaking win, Jordan Spieth is one of the top Masters betting favorites. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Johnson is having an unbelievable experience in "Believeland".
Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Strength of schedule is based on combined records in 2020 of the 2021 opponents
The Lions surged up past the Eagles
Mahomes provided a very brief update on his toe injury over the weekend.