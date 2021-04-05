Travis Konecny with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

Associated Press

Jalen Suggs took the inbounds pass and saw nothing but clear sailing. The Gonzaga freshman banked in a shot at the buzzer from near the Final Four logo for a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA on Saturday night that vaulted the Bulldogs to within one win of an undefeated season and the national title. “Stuff like this is something you dream of as a kid and that you practice on your mini-hoop,” Suggs said.