Travis Konecny with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 12/11/2021
Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 12/11/2021
James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Patrick Brown scored his first goal of the season, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux also scored, and Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers, who scored twice in a 73-second span of the second period to break a 2-all tie. Martin Jones had 29 saves for the Flyers, who won their second straight after breaking a 10-game winless streak with a 4-3 victory in Las Vegas on Friday.
While hairs possibly can be split regarding the details of the incidents allegedly involving Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in recent weeks, one fact cannot be denied. Meyer has multiple motivated enemies in the building, who are talking freely to reporters with concerns about the first-year head coach. The dynamic first surfaced in the aftermath of [more]
Amanda Nunes shares her thoughts on her huge upset loss to Julianna Pena at Saturday's UFC 269.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said players opting out of bowl games is "one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen, and it's selfish too."
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
Julianna Peña didn't even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Peña's chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Peña, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. Peña stopped Nunes by submission with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night, claiming the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in a 10-to-1 upset. Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear naked choke in the main event.
Peña submitted Nunes with a rear naked choke at 1:02 of the second round after besting her in a toe-to-toe slugfest, fulfilling her promise to White and completing a 13-year-old dream.
Check out Sean O'Malley live reaction to Cody Garbrandt's TKO loss at Saturday's UFC 269.
He should’ve won it!
"For her to step up and make those putts all day, just the last one, they're huge momentum."
Brian Kelly is learning the hard way how difficult it is to start from scratch. When Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU a week and a half ago, he had to figure a good chunk of his Irish coaching staff was coming with him. The continuity of the coaching staff Notre Dame was able to maintain was critical. Freeman is only 35.
Kai Kara-France spoils Cody Grabrandt's debut at 125 pounds with a TKO finish at Saturday's UFC 269.
New University of Miami football coach Mario Cristobal won national championships in 1989 and 1991 as a Hurricane offensive lineman.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP Colin Campbell said Victor Olofsson’s goal scored with 57 seconds remaining Friday night should have stood because video replays could not “definitively determine” whether the Sabres were offside entering the zone. Sabres coach Don Granato shrugged off the NHL’s admission when speaking prior to Saturday night’s game against the Washington Capitals.
Julianna Pena is prepared to give Amanda Nunes a rematch after claiming women's bantamweight gold in the UFC 269 co-main event.
Enes Kanter Freedom: "Whenever I talk about it was never about Black or white athletes, or red or purple athletes. It was never about a color. I even had a conversation with many of my teammates, and a thing people don't understand is that many of ...
Could Garrett's comments relate to different goals among the team's players?
A late safety car caused chaos at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen beat Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the season
Nunes was a -1000 favorite.
Mailbox: Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers' actions would make Curt Flood proud. Plus, why was Michigan allowed to get away with holding?