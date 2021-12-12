Travis Konecny with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

Associated Press

Julianna Peña didn't even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Peña's chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Peña, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. Peña stopped Nunes by submission with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night, claiming the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in a 10-to-1 upset. Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear naked choke in the main event.