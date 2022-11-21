Travis Kelce's best catches from 3-TD game Week 11
Watch all of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's best catches from his 3-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's best catches from his 3-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had a statement 46-yard catch to set up a touchdown in his return against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Week 11 of the NFL season showed how important special teams can be and that games can easily turn when role players are on the field.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
A look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Patrick Mahomes does it again — with help from his most trusted option.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
Justin Fields' injury was the icing on top of a disappointment cake the Bears ate Sunday in Atlanta. The low marks reflect a team that just doesn't know how to win.
Kyler Murray is expected to miss the Monday night game against San Francisco.
The game got so bad that CBS changed the game across the country
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't hold back when discussing the offense's lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
It was a bona fide comeback season for Lydia Ko.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.