Travis Kelce: Xavier Worthy is a football player, not a track star

With or without Rashee Rice, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce should have more help this season than he had last season and maybe even the previous season.

The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins before the 2022 season. They have made do at the wide receiver position with JuJu Smith Schuster leading the wideouts in 2022 with 78 receptions for 933 yards and Rice doing the same last season with 79 catches for 938 yards.

Rice's status is unknown after he was charged with eight felony counts for starting a multi-car crash while speeding on a Dallas highway in March.

But after adding Marquise Hollywood Brown in free agency, the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round Thursday.

As fast as Brown is, Worthy is faster.

He set the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21 in the 40-yard dash.

"It's looking like Pat [Mahomes] has another extremely fast man to throw the ball deep to -- or just get the ball to in his hands, because a lot of his highlights, you see, he catches the ball and he's splitting defenders and making guys miss," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, which was released Wednesday. "He's an all-around football guy. He's not just track speed."