Travis Kelce warmed up for Tight End University by golfing with The Great One

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be back at work Monday ... at one of his other jobs.

Kelce is in Nashville where he will kickoff Year Four of Tight End University, the teaching camp he started with 49ers star George Kittle and former Pro Bowler Greg Olsen.

“It’s such a cool opportunity and a unique opportunity because it feels like you’re at an all-star game, it feels like you’re at a Pro Bowl, because it’s very seldom you get to get this many guys in your profession in one room from different teams,” Kelce said last year on the New Heights podcast. “And it’s just so cool to hear everybody’s stories about what they’ve been through kind of how their coaches teach them certain routes or certain blocking schemes.

“You get to just bounce ideas off of each other, and I think it’s helped my game out a lot just hearing from guys.”

Among the tight ends taking part in this year’s camp are the Lions’ Sam LaPorta, Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Albert Okwuegbunam and C.J. Uzomah, Jaguars’ Evan Engram, Bills’ Tre’ McKitty, the Vikings’ Shaun Beyer, Robert Tonyan and Josh Oliver, Saints’ Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson, Giants’ Daniel Bellinger and Jack Stoll, Rams’ Colby Parkinson, 49ers’ Eric Saubert, Patriots’ Austin Hopper, Bears’ Cole Kmet, Bengals’ Drew Sample and Ravens Isaiah Likely.

Tight End University runs through Wednesday and it won’t all be about football. There is a concert planned for Tuesday. Jon Pardi will perform.

Kelce got to Nashville early and golfed with the greatest player in hockey history: Wayne Gretzky.

Also in the golfing group: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson. You can see Kelce in the photos below from Paulina Gretzky.

Here is a bit more on the golf outing and the video starts with an old clip of Kelce once saying Wayne Gretzky would be in his dream golfing foursome.