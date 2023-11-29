Travis Kelce wants to join Connor Bedard, Blackhawks for NHL practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It seems Travis Kelce is looking to trade in his cleats for a pair of ice skates.

On a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star recounted the time retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was invited to skate with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2021.

"He was in net for a practice or something like that," he said. "It was a great bit.

"I kind of got jealous. I wanna do it now. I wanna hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something."

The Blackhawks responded to Kelce with open arms on social media.

our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy 😉 https://t.co/hO4YCdv9Iu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 29, 2023

The Blackhawks also referenced a funny moment from later in the podcast episode when Kelce had trouble pronouncing the name of NHL rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

"Connor Bednard or Bendard. I don't even know how to say his last name. I just know I love watching that dude play hockey."

Earlier this month, fans dug up an old tweet from 2014 in which Travis said he was a Blackhawks fan. The Blackhawks' social media team had a cheeky response then, too.

we know all too well that we're a little late on this, but we've got a blank space on this jersey to write your name 😏 https://t.co/C6SmXyn7hQ pic.twitter.com/P2fhZgUnBV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 16, 2023

"New Heights" is hosted by Travis and his older brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The show gained widespread popularity earlier this year when the two brothers faced off in Super Bowl 57. It shot up the charts again when Travis began dating global pop superstar Taylor Swift.

