Travis Kelce: Walking in huddle a little bit different this year

The Chiefs suffered a stinging loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and it kicked off an offseason of change in Kansas City.

The focus of that change has been on the offensive line. The Chiefs brought in tackle Orlando Brown, guard Joe Thuney, center Austin Blythe, guard Kyle Long, and drafted two more linemen after watching Tampa ransack their offensive line in the Super Bowl.

It will be some time before the line will be able to be fully unleashed, but tight end Travis Kelce already senses a change. He said on ESPN this week that “walking in that huddle it’s a little bit different this year.”

“I love all the guys that we played with over the past couple years, but when you walk in this huddle, we’ve got big, big dudes, man,” Kelce said, via the Kansas City Star. “Big guys that are very accomplished at what they’ve done in years past, and it’s just, it’s fun. It’s fun to have that new refreshing atmosphere when you walk into the huddle because it gets you excited.”

Kelce added that he hopes to see the Bucs again in Los Angeles at the end of this season. The success of the offensive line overhaul will do a lot to determine if that happens.

Travis Kelce: Walking in huddle a little bit different this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

