Travis Kelce on Tyreek Hill: We’re just happy to get our guy back

Tyreek Hill has averaged five catches, 69 yards and almost one touchdown per game in the 47 games he has played, not to mention his return yardage and his rushing yardage. The Chiefs found out Friday that Hill is eligible to play all 16 games this season, so they won’t have to figure out how to replace his production.

The receiver will rejoin his teammates at training camp next week after being suspended by the team since April 25.

“We’re all just excited to get him back in the building and going to work with him,” tight end Travis Kelce told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the Kansas City Star. “Everyone knows how important he is to this offense, and we’re just happy to get our guy back in the building and excited to find a new kind of, ah, feel for this team knowing we have so many new defensive players and everybody’s got to be on the same page, and the chemistry really has to flow, so starting this thing off in training camp, finding our new identity I think is going to be huge coming up in the next week or so.”

Other Chiefs expressed similar reactions on social media after the NFL announced it will not suspend Hill and the team released a statement welcoming him back.