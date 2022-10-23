Travis Kelce trolls George Kittle celebration on National Tight Ends Day

Kelce trolls Kittle's celebration on National TE Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's all fun and games on National Tight Ends Day until the contest kicks off.

Niceties were exchanged all week between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and 49ers star George Kittle leading up to Sunday's clash, but it only took 10 minutes of game action for one to take a fun shot at the other.

After hauling in a 27-yard reception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to move the chains, Kelce got up and broke out Kittle's patented first-down celebration.

It was an impressive play. Kelce even hurdled 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga before he finally was brought down near the sideline.

"Definitely have a lot of respect for Kelce. He's fantastic," Kittle said earlier this week. "Watching his tape, he's wonderful. It's awesome being friends with him, too. But, hey, It's going to be a physical game out there, and I know we're both looking forward to that one.

"Hopefully, he doesn't have the greatest game against us, but I'm going to try to have mine."

At halftime, the Chiefs led San Francisco 14-13. Kelce had the edge on receiving stats in the first half with five catches for 80 yards, but Kittle wasn't too far behind with four receptions for 64 yards.