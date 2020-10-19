Travis Kelce touchdown hands Chiefs the lead

Travis Kelce showed off good hands and good feet to score a touchdown and give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead in the second quarter in Buffalo.

Kelce made a leaping catch to grab a Patrick Mahomes pass and got his feet down inbounds in the corner of the end zone to score.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point, his fourth missed extra point of the season. Although Butker has a strong leg and has been a major asset on long field goals, his lack of accuracy on extra points is a concern.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire already has nine carries for 83 yards and it’s still the second quarter. Edwards-Helaire may lose some playing time when Le'Veon Bell is active next week, but for now Edwards-Helaire is making the most of his opportunities.

