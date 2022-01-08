Travis Kelce touchdown caps 17-play drive to give Chiefs 7-0 lead

With a chance to capture the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Chiefs are off to a good start in Denver.

Kansas City took its opening drive 91 yards in 17 plays, scoring a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs converted three third downs on the possession, starting with an 11-yard scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes don third-and-7 from Kansas City’s 12-yard line.

On third-and-goal, Mahomes hit a wide open Travis Kelce on the left side for a 3-yard touchdown. It was Kelce’s ninth touchdown of the season.

Mahomes was 7-of-11 for 55 yards on the opening possession, also taking a pair of carries for 22 yards.

The Chiefs averaged 5.1 yards per play to open the contest.

