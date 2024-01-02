Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift pairing is not first between pro athlete and celebrity mega-star

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift affair is headline-grabbing stuff with a pair of very high profile celebrities. But it’s hardly the first pairing between a world-class athlete and a world-renowned entertainer.

The best known, of course, is Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe.

The Yankee Clipper and the Blonde Bombshell. The New York star and the Hollywood star.

My favorite story of the bombastic couple takes place in 1954 when Monroe was asked to entertain the troops in Korea.

Remember, although she was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, she had never entertained in front of large crowds. A typical movie shoot might have 100 people on the set at any one time.

Joe DiMaggio, right, the New York Yankees great center fielder, smiles broadly as he signs his 1949 contract in the Yankees’ office in New York on Feb. 7, 1949. At left is Dan Topping, one of the owners and president of the Yankees. George Weiss, the club’s general manager, stands between them. The contract is for one year and is worth $100,000. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

DiMaggio did not attend her show in Korea, opting to stay back at their hotel.

Upon her return to the hotel, Marilyn gushed to her husband: “Joe you can’t believe what it was like, I walked on the stage and thousands of people were cheering for me.”

“Yes, I can,” replied DiMaggio, who routinely played before tens of thousands of fans in his Hall of Fame career as the Yankee centerfielder.

(Desert note: DiMaggio’s first wife, Dorothy Arnold, is buried in Cathedral City at Desert Memorial Park)

Before the DiMaggio-Monroe romance (they were only married nine years), another couple was in the headlines -- Rams quarterback Bob Waterfield and his wife movie siren Jane Russell. High school sweethearts in Van Nuys, they married in 1943 and remained married for 25 years.

Waterfield was one of the great stars in the early days of pro football. Besides being the Rams quarterback, he was the team punter and kicker. A star at UCLA, it was said that owner Dan Reeves moved, in part, the Rams from Cleveland to Los Angeles in 1948 because his star, Waterfield, was an LA guy.

Jane Russell was a huge star in the ‘40s and ‘50s. She famously teamed with Marilyn Monroe to film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (The song Monroe would sing to the troops in ’54).

A few other notables:

Hall of Fame (and desert resident) manager Leo Durocher was married to actress Laraine Day. Former major league slugger David Justice was once wed to Halle Berry. Justin Verlander married Kate Upton. Andy Roddick married Brooklyn Decker.

And, of course athletes marry athletes, none more famous than the great Ann Meyers who became Ann-Meyers Drysdale when she married Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale. And that wedding was here in the desert.…

Pete Donovan is a Palm Desert resident and former Los Angeles Times sports reporter. He can be reached at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com

