Travis Kelce Talks About His Wild Spending: Nikes and a Rolex, but Unable to Pay Rent

If you’ve ever splurged on a pair of shoes or wondered where all your money went at the end of the month, you’re not alone. And here’s some perspective: Your out-of-control spending could always be worse. You could be Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who blew approximately $3 million dollars in less than a year.

Kelce recently ‘fessed up about his most extravagant purchases after signing a $3.1 million contract with a $700,000 bonus in his rookie year with the NFL.

“I should’ve been on the [ESPN documentary] ’30 for 30: Broke’ the way I was spending,” he told Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. In spite of the hefty contract, by the end of his first year in the NFL, Kelce was struggling to pay rent.

Some of his purchases? Nike Mag self-lacing sneakers patterned after the ones in “Back to the Future” and a Rolex watch from a jeweler in Kansas City.

“I’m a big sneaker fan,” Kelce tells Sharpe. “Those Marty McFlys, man, the Nike Air Mags… I knew I wanted them ever since I saw them tying themselves on McFly’s feet.”

Turns out, sneakers and watches may not be the best long-term investment. “I was walking into this empty apartment with Marty McFlys on and a Rolex, I felt like I was the coolest guy in the world,” Kelce said.

If he had it to do over, however, he’d be more conscientious. “All the young guys in the league that have the opportunity to get that first big check from the NFL, save it, man. Find a financial advisor you trust that’s gonna do right with your money,” he said in the podcast.

Fortunately, Kelce has another chance to establish some better financial habits, with a fresh $57.25 million, 4-year contract with the Chiefs. Hopefully, he’ll find a way to be as disciplined with his cash as he is when it comes to football.

You can watch the full episode below. “You’ve gotta find a routine for success,” he advises young athletes on the podcast.

