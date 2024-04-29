Travis Kelce signs 2-year Chiefs extension. This was Patrick Mahomes’ response

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is getting a pay increase.

Kelce has agreed to a two-year extension that will make him the highest-paid tight end in football, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Chiefs confirmed the extension later Monday afternoon.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes almost immediately responded to the Kelce news on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!!” Mahomes wrote. “Congrats my guy!”

Kelce, 35, had a $12 million base salary in 2024 combined with just over $3 million in bonuses, according to OverTheCap.

Before Monday’s extension news, Kelce ranked fourth among NFL tight ends in average yearly salary.

Last season, Kelce had 93 catches for 984 yards with five touchdowns. That was before a productive postseason: In four playoff games, he had 32 receptions for 355 yards with four TDs.