Travis Kelce sick, won’t practice Thursday

The Chiefs have had players miss recent practices because of illness and they’ll be missing a couple of guys at Thursday’s session as well.

Tight end Travis Kelce is one of them. Kelce has been limited in practice because of his knee the last few weeks, but he’s going to be out of practice entirely on Thursday.

Safety Jordan Lucas is the other player who will sit out the session. Given the amount of time before Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, it seems likely that both players will be feeling better well ahead of the game but the Chiefs would probably like to see the bug stop spreading sooner rather than later.

While the illnesses linger, the injury news continues to be better for the Chiefs. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was out sick Wednesday, but Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones were the only players limited by injury and everyone else worked a full session.