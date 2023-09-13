Travis Kelce set to return to practice, Chris Jones is expected to play this week

Two of Kansas City's best players will be on the practice field Wednesday — which means both could play in Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that tight end Travis Kelce will return to practice after injuring his knee last week. Reid noted that Kelce participated in the day's walk-through.

"He’s going to go out to practice today and do that," Reid said. "He’s made progress."

After ending his holdout with a new one-year contract, defensive tackle Chris Jones will also be on the field. Reid said he'll see how Jones does today, but the presumption is that Jones will be able to play on Sunday. He did say last week that he could play as soon as he and the Chiefs agreed to a deal.

"Again, we’ll just take those guys day by day, see how they’re doing," Reid said.

The Chiefs may have missed Kelce a little more than Jones last week, but the club will need both players to be at their best if Kansas City is to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2023.