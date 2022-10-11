The Raiders have not seen the ball since the Chiefs went on a 10-0 run to draw within 20-17.

Kansas City closed out the first half with a 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright. They received the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays.

Travis Kelce caught his second touchdown pass of the night, a 4-yarder from Patrick Mahomes. Kelce’s first touchdown came from the 1-yard line.

The Chiefs trailed 17-0 before Kelce’s first touchdown.

Mahomes now is 18-of-28 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Kelce has five receptions for 16 yards and two touchdowns.

In injury news, Raiders tight end Darren Waller is out with a hamstring injury. He returned for the second half in street clothes. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is in the locker room with a thumb injury and is questionable to return.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness) also is questionable to return.

Travis Kelce scores second touchdown of the night to pull Chiefs within 20-17 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk