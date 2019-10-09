Travis Kelce says he regrets shoving Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on sideline in Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wears his emotions on his sleeve. That trait has gotten Kelce in trouble a couple times. He was ejected from a game in 2016 after throwing his towel at a referee.

Those issues crept back into the spotlight Sunday when Kelce shoved Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline during the team’s 19-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The incident occurred moments after Kelce dropped a pass. The two men had to be separated by two Chiefs linemen.

Later in the contest, Kelce returned and hugged Bieniemy, showing that there were no bad feeling between the two. On Wednesday, Kelce reiterated that he and Bieniemy were good. Kelce added he views Bieniemy “like a father figure,” according to ESPN.

"He's like a father figure, in terms of being there for me on the field,'' Kelce said. "We're wired a little bit the same when it comes to our competitive edge. ... It's something immediately I regretted and I just wanted to make it good and let him know that, 'You know what? I'm ready to rock and roll for you.'"

Though the Chiefs lost, the 30-year-old Kelce turned in a solid performance. He finished the contest with 4 catches for 70 yards.

Bieniemy took over as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator last season. Under his watch, the Chiefs have become one of the best offenses in the NFL. Kelce has been a major part of that.

That performance has gotten Bieniemy attention from other teams. Some oddsmakers have given the 50-year-old Bieniemy the best odds to be named Washington’s next head coach.

Until that happens, Bieniemy will focus on making sure the Chiefs’ offense continues to run smoothly. Ideally, he’ll be able to do that without having to worry about one of his players shoving him on the sideline during a game.

