Travis Kelce Says He Considered Baseball as His ‘Plan B’: ‘I Could Really Swing the Bat’

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on the June 12 episode of 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce' podcast that he once considered going into baseball

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce in 2023

Travis Kelce had a backup plan just in case his football dreams didn't pan out.

On the Wednesday, June 12 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis, 34, revealed he once considered baseball as his "plan B."

During the episode, Jason Kelce pointed out that his brother was a "very skilled multi-athlete," who also played basketball and baseball. Jason, 36, also shared quotes from an old issue of The Athletic that praised his brother's potential as baseball player.

“I know so many guys that played baseball that were also really good at football,” Travis responded.

Jason then asked, “Was there ever a point where you almost pursued baseball instead of other sports?”

JC Olivera/Getty Travis Kelce in 2023

“It was always something in the back of my mind that I knew, like, I had a chance at if I wanted to give it a run,” Travis said. “You know, I think my size and my athleticism, as well as the fact that I could throw a throw a baseball.

Travis continued, “I could track a baseball in the outfield. Like, I felt like I would I would always get a chance."

“So it was always in the back of my mind that I had that as a plan B, which is why I tried to, you know, play in 2010 when I got kicked out of school or when I got kicked off the team for a little bit,” he said. “I was always just kinda keeping that alive in a sense.”

Ultimately, Travis said he struggled to "find a love of the game" even though he had fun playing with the teams he was on. Still, at the time, he had interest from scouts who were looking for him to play, so he knew "this was an option if I want to go there."

Having won three Super Bowls with his team in 2020, 2023 and 2024, there's no doubt Travis' career in the NFL has been a successful one.

He also became the new all-time leading receiver in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise last November after reaching a total of 10,941 receiving yards, surpassing Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 10,940.

Meanwhile, the success of Super Bowl LVIII in February saw him and his teammates visit the White House on May 31 for a a second consecutive year.

During the visit, Travis stepped up to the presidential podium for a second time and joked it was best for him not to speak due to being warned he'd get tased. This came after he went viral in 2023 for trying to speak on the podium after presenting President Joe Biden with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.



