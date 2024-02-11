Advertisement

Travis Kelce salary: How much money did Travis Kelce make this season

Nick Schwartz
Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are playing for the eternal glory of winning a Super Bowl on Sunday night in Las Vegas – but there’s also a hefty bonus on the line in Super Bowl LVIII.

The winning players of the 2024 Super Bowl will take home a cool $164,000 bonus, while the losing players will settle for $89,000.

Travis Kelce’s 2023-24 salary:

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020, which pays him an annual average value of $14.3 million.

In the 2023 season, Kelce earned $11,250,000 in base salary.

Kelce’s salary ranked 30th among base salaries in the NFL in 2023.

