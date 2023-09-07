Travis Kelce ruled out due to knee injury for Chiefs' opener vs. Lions

Travis Kelce is going to miss Thursday night's party. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was ruled out of the much-anticipated regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs made it official when they set their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

Kelce's status was up in the air for the first game of the NFL's regular season after he injured his knee in practice earlier in the week. He reportedly tested it out hours before the game but was unable to convince the Chiefs' staff to let him play. The Chiefs have 10 days before their Week 2 game, so not pushing their star tight end for Week 1 made sense.

Kelce injured a knee Tuesday in practice. By Tuesday night, there were reports that he had avoided a major injury but still had a bone bruise, and his status for Thursday's game was uncertain. Kelce was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report.

On Thursday, the Chiefs elevated tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad, which appeared to be insurance if Kelce were to be inactive.

Everyone was waiting for news on Kelce, the best tight end in the NFL. The Chiefs' offense relies heavily on Kelce, who had 1,338 yards last season. He has made eight straight Pro Bowls.

Kelce is also an ironman. Since his rookie season in 2013 through the end of last season, Kelce had not missed a game due to injury.

His streak comes to an end Thursday. The Chiefs offense will look a lot different without him.