Travis Kelce Reacts To Getting Loudly Booed At NBA Playoff Game

Travis Kelce didn’t exactly win over fans at an NBA game in the Western Conference finals on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was booed by basketball fans when he was featured on the jumbotron seated courtside at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The three-time Super Bowl champion reflected on the harsh reception on Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he co-hosts with his brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce.

When Jason Kelce asked his brother about getting booed at the game, the Kansas City Chiefs star responded, “Yeah, I got booed twice, it’s whatever.”

“I get it, I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander,” he said, before explaining that he didn’t know why he got such a reception.

“Maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs. I don’t know,” he said.

Travis Kelce was seated with his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

The Chiefs tight end explained on “New Heights” that he wasn’t aware he was being featured on the jumbotron until his teammate alerted him, and then things quickly went awry.

“I got caught off guard because I was trying to take a selfie with some people around me, and then Pat [Mahomes] kind of like taps me ... and I was like, ‘Oh shit, I’m on the jumbotron!’

“And I heard all the boos and I was like, ‘Oh shit, I’m getting booed!’” he said with a laugh. ”‘Nice, thanks, nice to see you guys, Dallas, appreciate the warm welcome.’”

He continued, “And then they showed Pat and everybody was like, ‘Yeah!’”

Travis Kelce then pointed out that Mahomes, a Texas native, was the “hometown kid” at the stadium and that he’s the “best football player in the world.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attends Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Dallas. via Associated Press

But the Chiefs tight end seemingly took the experience in stride — and he might even score some extra points with the city of Dallas moving forward.

He said earlier in the podcast that he thinks Dallas is “so much fun” and a true “sports town.”

Jason Kelce also had some fun giving his brother a hard time at Sunday’s NBA game.

On Monday, he responded to a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, who evoked Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, music icon Taylor Swift, to mock the ripped jeans the Chiefs player wore to the game.

“What the fuck did [Taylor’s] cats do with his jeans,” the X user wrote.

“Now that’s funny!” the retired Eagles star responded.

Related...