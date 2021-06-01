Travis Kelce ranks Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki as a top-5 TE in NFL

The hierarchy of tight ends across the NFL starts with two or three names: George Kittle, Travis Kelce and then (probably) Darren Waller. But where the field evolves from there is typically a matter of taste. If you’re looking for more accomplished, experienced tight ends, names like Zach Ertz may come to mind. But if you’re willing to include some projection, that is where things get truly interesting. And for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, that’s where the conversation starts.

At least one person who knows good tight end play is willing to put Gesicki into that tier: Kelce himself. He sat down with Kayla Nicole and Bleacher Report and revealed his list of top-5 tight ends across the NFL and Gesicki checked in at No. 5 on Kelce’s list.

“I’ll go Gesicki. Mike Gesicki from the Dolphins,” said Kelce.

“He’s fun to watch.”

Dolphins fans will certainly concur that Gesicki has been fun to watch. Over the last two seasons, Gesicki has accounted for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns — making him a second-tier NFL tight end for production over that stretch. The Dolphins’ passing game hasn’t had the kind of volume necessary to produce a 1,000 yard receiver at the tight end position, but Gesicki’s opportunity may well be coming if the chemistry between Tua Tagovailoa and Gesicki continues with more weapons on the offense to create more spacing opportunities.

But even if the production doesn’t swell past last year’s 703 yard mark, an encore of last season would go a long way in proving Kelce’s prognosis of Gesicki as a talent as accurate.