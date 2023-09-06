Travis Kelce questionable for Thursday night vs. Lions

A day before they start their season, the Chiefs don't know if tight end Travis Kelce will play in the opener.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's NFL kickoff game against the Lions.

The All-Pro tight end injured his knee in practice this week. The Chiefs do not believe the injury will affect him over the long term, but they may be cautious with him and hold him out this week before giving him a long week of rest before Week Two.

Kelce did not practice today. Every other play on the Chiefs' 53-player roster was a full participant in practice, and no one other than Kelce has any injury designation.