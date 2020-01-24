Travis Kelce on the practice field for Chiefs

The Chiefs are largely healthy heading into the Super Bowl, and they got a little healthier Friday.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, tight end Travis Kelce was on the practice field with the rest of the team.

Kelce had missed the last two days of practice with an illness.

Along with defensive lineman Chris Jones coming back from his calf strain, the Chiefs appear on track to have their key parts in place for their Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.