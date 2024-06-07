Travis Kelce to play in Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament, will Taylor Swift show up?

Two more big names have been added to the field of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and future Hall of Fame players in the NFL, will be teeing it up at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada, for the popular event July 10-14.

Travis Kelce, who has played each tournament since 2019, last season won his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered one of the best tight ends of his generation. He’s also seen his star profile rise dramatically after he began dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, who started going to his games last fall after their romance reportedly began in July.

However, Swift isn’t expected to make a cameo on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Her “Eras Tour” has conflicting dates in Europe with stops in Zürich, Switzerland July 9 and 10 before Milan, Italy on July 13 and 14. The tour is the highest grossing in history making more than $1 billion in ticket sales.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

Jason Kelce, 36, played center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons before announcing his retirement from football March 4. He was named an All-Pro in six of his last seven seasons and was named to seven Pro Bowls during his career. He’s the only center since the 1970 merger to win a Super Bowl and earn first-team All-Pro six times. It will be Jason Kelce’s first appearance in the golf tournament.

The Kelce brothers host the wildly popular “New Heights” podcast discussing football, life stories and pop culture. It has 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

This summer’s American Century Championship will not feature last year’s winner, Stephen Curry, who will be competing with Team USA trying to win his first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Jason Kelce is joining newcomers Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Other first-time participants include actor and owner of Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves; quarterback Joe Flacco; former NBA star Blake Griffin; and Chris Harrison, the former host of “The Bachelor.”

Familiar names returning to play include Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers and Steve Young.

The American Century Championship is a 54-hole competition with a $750,000 purse and $150,000 first prize not including numerous charity elements benefiting the Tahoe area. It will be broadcast by NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock during its three rounds July 12-14.