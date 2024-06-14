Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes flash their new Super Bowl rings: 'We ain't done'

The Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles has a nice ring to it — two rings now, in fact.

The team received their second Super Bowl championship rings in two years — and third ring in four years — at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.

The Chiefs posted a photo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce posing with the three rings they won in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

"THREE RING KINGS," the team wrote on social media, adding three ring emoji.

THREE RING KINGS 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/KyQH7tpcFS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

The Chiefs shared more details about the rings themselves in a separate post: "529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion."

Patrick Mahomes wore a black suit, black sunglasses and several silver chains as he attended the event with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who wore a pink fringe dress.

Patrick Mahomes (Fernando Leon / Getty Images)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shared behind-the-scenes photos from the night on their Instagram accounts, including shots of the red box the rings arrived in, plus pics of the jewels.

"We ain't done," Patrick Mahomes captioned one photo of his hand sporting all three rings.

Patrick Mahomes (@chiefs via X)

Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of photos from the night on Instagram, captioning the post, "XThree."

The mom of two also took a moment to include Kelce in her IG story, snapping a pic of a small figurine that resembled the tight end as Kelce looked on in the background.

"Is this Travis?" she asked, adding three laughing emoji.

Kelce wore a red suit, gold-and-black sunglasses and a giant gold chain with "TK" around his neck. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not attend the event, as she was performing in Liverpool, England, on the "Eras Tour."

During her Liverpool performance, the singer's 100th show on the "Eras Tour," Swift announced that the tour will end in December.

“This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she said before singing “All Too Well.”

Kelce most recently attended the 87th show of the tour — also his jersey number for the Chiefs — in Paris last month.

He told his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce, on the May 15 episode of their "New Heights" podcast that he "had a blast at Tay’s show," and encouraged people to go to the concert.

"I suggest everybody get out there and see it," he said. "It is absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it."

