Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate With Chiefs at White House

Looks like the guys on the Chiefs are having the best day.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their Kansas City Chiefs teammates couldn't help but let the excitement flow as they posed alongside President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl win back in February.

Biden was feeling the energy while posing for photos with the team as well, even calling back to last year's visit, when Kelce attempted to take his mic.

"I'd have Travis get up here," said the president from the podium in a video shared by the New Heights podcast's X account May 31. "But I don't know what he'd say."

After ordering the NFL tight end to "come here," Kelce jokingly delivered his own address.

"My fellow Americans," the football star quipped, "it's so nice to see you all yet again."

Noting that he was told "if I came up here, I'd get tased," Kelce, 34, concluded, "So, I'm gonna go back to my spot."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Win

Last year, when the Chiefs also celebrated their 2023 Super Bowl win at the White House, Kelce almost broke a law when he tried to make a speech at the podium with the presidential seal.

The jokester was only able to get the words, "So, I've been waiting for this" before the team's quarterback quickly pulled him way, adding a simple, "Sorry," into the mic.

So, what was Kelce planning to say in the first place?

"Obviously, the president at the podium, it's iconic, right?" Travis explained on a June 2023 episode of his New Heights podcast. "It's iconic, and how he usually addresses the nation is, 'To my fellow Americans.' That's all I wanted to say, dude."

He added, "That's it. I just wanted to go up there—I shouldn't have started off with, 'I've always wanted to do this.'"

As his brother Jason Kelce noted on the podcast, "If you would have started off with, 'My fellow Americans,' that would have been such a show stopper. I don't think they would have kicked you off."

The Kansas City Chiefs player also gave a special thank you to Patrick for knowing he was "in over my head."

"Shout out to Pat, man," he said. "For keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the world."

Keep reading to see more of Travis, Patrick and the rest of the team at the White House.

Winning at the White House

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made their way to the stage to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win at the White House May 31.





Celebrating in Style

The NFL stars arrived dressed to impress for the event, with Patrick rocking a blue pinstripe suit and Travis wearing a chic beige get-up.





A Presidential Greeting

Travis watched his teammate shake hands with President Joe Biden wearing a proud smile on his face.





Going Rogue

Biden jokingly invited Travis to make a speech at the presidential podium.





An Honorary Chief

The president put on a Chiefs helmet gifted to him by Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.





Spoken Like a True Player

Biden kept his Chiefs helmet on while addressing the crowd at the White House.



